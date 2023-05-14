Aviva PLC Acquires 2,566 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 582,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $26,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.3 %

Citigroup stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

