Aviva PLC Acquires 2,470 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $28,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after buying an additional 155,143 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,616,000 after buying an additional 124,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after buying an additional 80,677 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,841. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $684.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $672.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $625.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.