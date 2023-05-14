Aviva PLC Acquires 125,134 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 107.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,134 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $23,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $95.23 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average of $104.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

