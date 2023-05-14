Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,221 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.27% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 683.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $226,000.

Trading Down 0.2 %

AVUS stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.86. 370,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,112. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $74.49.

Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

