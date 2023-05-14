Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $105.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ALV. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.77.

ALV stock opened at $87.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $47,994.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,335.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $47,994.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,335.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $383,505.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,445 shares of company stock valued at $231,505 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

