AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $17.03 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

