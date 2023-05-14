Atossa Therapeutics (ATOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, May 15th.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Atossa Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 59,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 90,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atossa Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

