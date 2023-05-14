Athenex (ATNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, May 15th.
Athenex Price Performance
Shares of ATNX opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athenex
Athenex Company Profile
Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the Oncology Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Athenex (ATNX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.