Athenex (ATNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of ATNX opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,516,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Athenex by 59.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,953,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 731,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Athenex by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,338,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 231,559 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Athenex by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,819 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Athenex by 844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 585,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 523,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the Oncology Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

