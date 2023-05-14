Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,100 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the April 15th total of 449,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Astronics Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ATRO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 229,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,751. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $502.97 million, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.56. Astronics has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $17.08.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Astronics will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATRO shares. TheStreet upgraded Astronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRO. ACK Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Astronics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 330,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 183,006 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the first quarter worth about $1,919,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,412,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

