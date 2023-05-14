AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Monday, May 15th.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 132.30%. On average, analysts expect AST SpaceMobile to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $5.14 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 1,831.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

