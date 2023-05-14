AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Monday, May 15th.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 132.30%. On average, analysts expect AST SpaceMobile to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $5.14 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.65.
Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.