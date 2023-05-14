Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the April 15th total of 302,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Assembly Biosciences Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 138,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,360. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses on two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

