ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Announces Dividend of $2.27

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 2.2659 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.
Shares of ASMIY opened at $370.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.24. ASM International has a twelve month low of $201.38 and a twelve month high of $407.09.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $740.06 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 26.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.
