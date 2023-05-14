ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Announces Dividend of $2.27

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 2.2659 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

ASM International Stock Performance

Shares of ASMIY opened at $370.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.24. ASM International has a twelve month low of $201.38 and a twelve month high of $407.09.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $740.06 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 26.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASM International will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About ASM International

ASMIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASM International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays started coverage on ASM International in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASM International in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ASM International from €375.00 ($412.09) to €378.00 ($415.38) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ASM International in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASM International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.20.

(Get Rating)

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.