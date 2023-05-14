ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Down 23.9% in April

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 6,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ASE Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ASX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.86. 4,230,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,568,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ASE Technology has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 8.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 293,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 107,105 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 20,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,359,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,652,000 after acquiring an additional 51,216 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASE Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.