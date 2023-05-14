Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Short Interest Down 21.2% in April

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the April 15th total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 775,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASND shares. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.5% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 250,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,709,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 166.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finepoint Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 156,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of ASND traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.40. 501,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,402. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.84) by $0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 150.65%. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Further Reading

