Arweave 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.80 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $222.36 million and $4.80 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.66 or 0.00024590 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,078.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.09 or 0.00425009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00133099 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

