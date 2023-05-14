Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 66.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.0%.

NYSE APAM opened at $32.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.82.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 86.17% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $353,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,390,000 after purchasing an additional 57,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,980,000 after buying an additional 1,053,748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,178,000 after buying an additional 458,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,295,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on APAM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

