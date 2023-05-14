Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Arko Price Performance

NASDAQ ARKOW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.29. 139,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,966. Arko has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Institutional Trading of Arko

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arko stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 553,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

