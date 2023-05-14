Arcadis NV (ARCAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.69 on May 25th

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6908 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Arcadis’s previous dividend of $0.54.
Arcadis Stock Performance
Shares of ARCAY stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Arcadis has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $45.95.
About Arcadis
