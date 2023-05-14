Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Up 19.1% in April

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the April 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Aptorum Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APM traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.43. 38,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. Aptorum Group has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptorum Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptorum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aptorum Group in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptorum Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptorum Group Company Profile

Aptorum Group Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. It operates through the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. The Therapeutics segment seeks to develop drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions.

