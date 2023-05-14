Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

