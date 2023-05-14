Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of AM opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.36. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Keyte bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,373 shares in the company, valued at $794,523.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

