ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Announces Dividend of $2.24

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 2.2431 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This is a boost from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $1.93.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ANPDY stock opened at $287.25 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $219.33 and a 1 year high of $396.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $329.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANPDY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ANTA Sports Products in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

