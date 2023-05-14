Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Short Interest Update

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the April 15th total of 19,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Anghami Trading Down 2.5 %

ANGH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. 31,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,285. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. Anghami has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Anghami during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anghami during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Anghami during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

