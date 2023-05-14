Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR) Shares Bought by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,152,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,462 shares during the period. Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF makes up about 16.2% of First International Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF were worth $47,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

BATS:AESR opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.75.

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (AESR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of large-cap US equities that uses macroeconomic and forecasting methodology to pursue a sector rotation strategy. AESR was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by Anfield.

