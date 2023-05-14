Analysts Set US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Price Target at $44.60

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. US Foods has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $99,844.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $99,844.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,633,850 shares of company stock valued at $296,320,022. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,879,000 after buying an additional 9,471,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,956,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 33.8% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,245 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,928,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,355,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

See Also

