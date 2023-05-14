Analysts Set Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target at $21.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TSLX stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $50,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at $266,869.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Graf bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hurley Doddy purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $50,779.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,869.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,894,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,967,000 after purchasing an additional 89,524 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,719,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,611,000 after purchasing an additional 208,707 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,546,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 242,474 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $17,135,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

