Analysts Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) PT at $44.78

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.67.

FL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Foot Locker by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.33. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.82%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

