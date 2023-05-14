Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.44 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 39.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $265,609.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 944,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,023,878.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amplitude news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $36,861.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,647.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $265,609.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 944,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,023,878.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,798 shares of company stock valued at $352,875 over the last ninety days. 45.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,326,000 after acquiring an additional 216,423 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ArchPoint Investors raised its holdings in Amplitude by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ArchPoint Investors now owns 37,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Amplitude by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amplitude by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

