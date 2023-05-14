American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $200.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.52.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

