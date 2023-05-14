Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.78-$5.99 EPS.

Amdocs Stock Up 1.0 %

DOX stock opened at $90.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $76.79 and a 52 week high of $97.08.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

See Also

