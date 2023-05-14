Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Short Interest Down 13.4% in April

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the April 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 645,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Price Performance

Amdocs stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.16. 917,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,837. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $76.79 and a 52-week high of $97.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1,015.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

