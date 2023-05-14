Amaze World (AMZE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $47.58 Million

Amaze World (AMZE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 14th. Amaze World has a total market cap of $47.58 million and $43,806.91 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amaze World token can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00003316 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Amaze World has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Amaze World alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Amaze World Token Profile

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amaze World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amaze World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amaze World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.