Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

ARLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

Shares of ARLP opened at $18.24 on Thursday. Alliance Resource Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliance Resource Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Craft III purchased 100,000 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $1,860,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,582,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,637,420.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 20.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares during the period.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.