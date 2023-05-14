Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Short Interest Down 13.9% in April

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the April 15th total of 8,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several brokerages have commented on ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of Alkermes stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,308. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.61. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 105.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alkermes during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alkermes by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

