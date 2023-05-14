Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Update

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the April 15th total of 11,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALYA. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alithya Group by 154.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 580,500 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 895,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,175,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ALYA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,601. The company has a market cap of $165.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 0.81. Alithya Group has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alithya Group ( NASDAQ:ALYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

ALYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research began coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alithya Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

