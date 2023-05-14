Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.17 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $23.44 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00055647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00040994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00019083 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,440,688,551 coins and its circulating supply is 7,226,363,392 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

