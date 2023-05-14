Alchemy Pay (ACH) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $133.28 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $133.28 million and $16.07 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay’s launch date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,214,012,212 tokens. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.medium.com. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It’s designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

