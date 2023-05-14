Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC increased their target price on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised Airbnb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.42.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $144.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,507,058.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,507,058.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $329,532.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,557,821.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,429,617 shares of company stock valued at $418,833,220. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

