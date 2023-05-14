Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Barclays

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABNB. Argus raised shares of Airbnb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.42.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average of $108.45. The company has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,666,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,507,058.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $44,706,487.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,666,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,507,058.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,429,617 shares of company stock valued at $418,833,220 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. American National Bank lifted its stake in Airbnb by 886.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

