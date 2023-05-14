Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Update

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the April 15th total of 25,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Aileron Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ALRN opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.02. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $9.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

