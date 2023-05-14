Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Update

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 328,400 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 301,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,445.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $84,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,445.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $565,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,040. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $44,630,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,559,000 after purchasing an additional 389,710 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 649,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 333,756 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 583,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,193,000 after buying an additional 274,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 333.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,760,000 after buying an additional 156,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agilysys Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGYS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

AGYS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.06. 190,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,931. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.95 and a beta of 0.94. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $88.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.22.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

See Also

