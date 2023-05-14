agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AGL. Guggenheim upped their price target on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.25.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. agilon health has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $197,817.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,811.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,181.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $197,817.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,811.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,743 shares of company stock worth $1,924,103. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in agilon health by 58.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in agilon health by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in agilon health by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in agilon health by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

About agilon health

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.