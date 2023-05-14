aelf Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. aelf has a market capitalization of $173.40 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001052 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006961 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003060 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001521 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,186,000 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

