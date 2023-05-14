AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

AdvanSix has a payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AdvanSix to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

AdvanSix Stock Down 1.3 %

AdvanSix stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $923.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. AdvanSix has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $48.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $404.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.63 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASIX. StockNews.com began coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AdvanSix from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,320 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after buying an additional 101,119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Recommended Stories

