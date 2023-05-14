Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after buying an additional 608,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,077 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,925,000 after acquiring an additional 212,999 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,645,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,698,000 after acquiring an additional 39,654 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,322,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,071,000 after acquiring an additional 329,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.96.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.