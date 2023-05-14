Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 35,257 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,257 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,117.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOXA. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.72 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. FOX’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

