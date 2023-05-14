Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 32,514 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,722 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,514 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 193.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $87.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.51. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

