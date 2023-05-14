Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,572 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 946.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $484,992,000 after buying an additional 4,650,159 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7,173.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 2,409,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after buying an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $91.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $168.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

