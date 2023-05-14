Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 55,291 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,291 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MFC. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 120.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 126,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 40,240 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.7% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. CIBC raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

