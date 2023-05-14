Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Wedbush increased their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,917 shares of company stock worth $17,650,743. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

